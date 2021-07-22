Pearl Andrea

Update: Services have been planned for Pearl Andrea. Her full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.

Pearl Andrea, 87, passed away on November 20, 2020, with her daughter, Cindy, by her side.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Spooner Railroad Pavilion Park.

