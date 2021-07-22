Update: Services have been planned for Pearl Andrea. Her full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.
Pearl Andrea, 87, passed away on November 20, 2020, with her daughter, Cindy, by her side.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Spooner Railroad Pavilion Park.
Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.