Pauline Thorp

Pauline Marie (Crandell) Thorp, 95, resident of Spooner, died on Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
Pauline was born on February 12, 1925, in the town of Weirgor to Walter and Mary (Hillery) Crandell. She and siblings Walter (Jim), Richard (Dick), Virginia (Ginny), and Theodore (Ted) partially grew up on Gerlach’s Island, now called Isle of Pines on Little Sissabagama Lake, Sawyer County. Pauline’s father was the caretaker and fishing guide for the Gerlach lodge, while her mother was chef to the resort’s guests.
They later moved to the farm in Stone Lake.
Pauline attended Edgewater Grammar School and graduated from Spooner High School in 1943, where she was a member of the Glee Club and played clarinet in the band. She was remembered by faculty and friends in the SHS Pine Bough for her lovely, welcoming smile.
After graduating, Pauline moved to Duluth, where she worked as a waitress at the High Spot cafe during World War II. This was always her favorite job, and it’s where she met her lifelong best friend, Myrtle Asperheim. She would also work as a maid, caregiver, and in retail for Herberger’s, Hanson’s, and Rivkin’s department stores.
Pauline loved country music and dancing, which is how she met her soldier husband in Stone Lake. She and Arnold Christian Thorp were married on December 27, 1944, in Hayward. Afterwards, the couple moved to El Paso, Texas, until Arnold’s discharge. They would later live in Stone Lake, Hayward, Madison, Schofield, and Spooner.
Pauline is survived by her daughters, Pamela Jane Thorp, Oshkosh, and Roxanne Lynn Hanrahan, Shell Lake; grandson, Brendan Hanrahan, Eau Claire; granddaughter, Amy (Donald) Reynolds, Fort Atkinson; two great-grandchildren, Jennifer and Clara, and two step-grandchildren, Joshua and Cody; step-grandson, Adam (Gayle) Boettcher, Mosinee; step-great-grandson, Adam, and step great-granddaughter, Ariel; step-grandson, Eric Boettcher (Shannon) Rockford, Illinois; two step-great-grandchildren, Eric and Shannell.
Pauline is also survived by a sister, Virginia Krenz, Minong; brother, Ted Crandell (Judy), Stone Lake; and many dear nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim and Dick; husband, Arnold; son, Roger; son-in-law, Michael Wertel, Oshkosh; and step-great-grandson, Nicholas Boettcher.
“We look forward to celebrating Pauline’s beautiful life together in mid-May,” the family said.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Pauline’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
