Paul Meister

Paul Ernest Meister, 82, of Shell Lake died on October 27, 2020.
Paul was born on September 13, 1938, in Shell Lake to Oscar and Olga (Sommerfeld) Meister. He was raised on the family farm, then fought for his country with the U.S. Army in Korea. He returned to Shell Lake and was married in Shell Lake on November 4, 1967, to Barbara Schumaker.
He and Barb purchased the farm and they raised their family to work hard and appreciate the simple things like turning soil, caring for animals, and splitting wood. In his spare time, Paul loved to hunt deer and fish area lakes. Paul's favorite time was spent with his grandchildren in these later years.
Paul had a giving spirit, which is evidenced by his many, many gallons of blood donated over the years.
Paul is survived by two sons, Steven (Lorrie) Meister of Spooner and Mark (Dawn) Meister of Shell Lake; seven grandchildren, Adam (Grace) Meister, Justin, Brandon, Alecia (Lucas) Hagberg, Jerney, Ashlea, and Levi Meister; great-grandchildren, Blair and Asher Hagberg; siblings, Dorothy Gudlin of New Berlin, Carl (Betty) Meister, Marie (Warren) Quam, and Esther (Jim) Bernecker, all of Shell Lake; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and his favorite canine, Taz.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barb, on September 28, 2010; and sister, Pauline Lawrence.
Visitation will be held at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake on Friday, Oct. 30, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at which time procession to the cemetery will take place. A committal service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jean Waldron officiating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.