Patti Melton, 61, of Spooner peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
Patti was born on December 31, 1958, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Edward and Evelyn (Micken) Melton. Patti’s parents were originally from the Spooner area but had moved to Waukegan for work. The family moved back to Spooner in 1968, and Patti graduated from Spooner High School. After high school, she was married and started her family. She worked various jobs during her life, including working at several local restaurants.
Patti is survived by her children, Tangela Peterson of Spooner and Lance (Ashley) Peterson of Rice Lake; granddaughters, Katelyn and Khloe; her parents, Edward and Evelyn Melton of Spooner; brothers and sisters, Kent Melton, Lois Persen, Cindy (Ken) Moore, Barb Melton, and Bev (Adan) Melton, all of Spooner; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Patti is preceded in death by her sister, Donna Markadonis; brothers, Alan and Stanley Melton; and niece, Kari Hanson.
A private family graveside service will be held for Patti on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Spooner Cemetery with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Patti’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.