Patrick Haremza

Patrick John Haremza, 64, of Shell Lake died on Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born on January 24, 1957, in Shell Lake to Raymond and Lorraine (Block) Haremza, was raised in Shell Lake, and graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1975.
He served in the U.S, Army for two years. Pat had several jobs throughout his life that ranged from the Shell Lake Boat Factory, TSU, and Horton, to transport for the railroad, but it wasn’t until the last seven years of his life where he found his passion in driving school bus. Driving bus is where he enjoyed interacting with children and meeting up with co-workers after their morning routes for “fellowship,” where they would attempt to solve the world’s problems. He loved all of his co-workers and looked forward to every day at the bus garage.
Pat was a fanatic of his home state sports. If the Brewers, Packers or Badgers were playing, he was watching and could tell you any statistic you wanted to know. However, his fan support went well beyond professional sports as you could catch him at a Shell Lake High School football, basketball or baseball game even well after his kids/relatives had graduated. He loved his alma mater and was proud of where he came from; so much that he represented a “Laker” on his bicep.
Pat had a great sense of humor, and you could always count on him dropping quirky one-liners. His Dad jokes were well thought out and even, at times, needed an explanation.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Brenda Ogren) Haremza, Lee (Mandi) Haremza, and Tonya (Lucas Stanton) Haremza; grandchildren, Keegan, Rylan, and Caysen; his mother, Lorraine Haremza of Shell Lake; siblings, Judy Kallenbach of Shell Lake, Michael Haremza of Shell Lake, Steven (Karla) Haremza of Maume, Ohio, and Debbie (Dave) Ekern of Shell Lake; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, and father, Ray.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, at the Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake (masks are strongly recommended). A Private Family Mass (which will be available via livestream) will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake with Father Phil Juza officiating, and burial with full military honors accorded by the Shell Lake Honor Guard will follow.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
