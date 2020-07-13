Patricia Vogelsang

Patricia Ellen (LaPage) Vogelsang, 69, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
Patti was born on April 27, 1951, in Shell Lake, the daughter of Robert and Angeline (Lombard) LaPage. She grew up in Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School in 1969.
She moved to Eau Claire in the mid ‘70s, where she met the love of her life, Steven Vogelsang. They were joined in marriage on June 5, 1987, and happily settled into married life.
She was employed at Lyman Lumber, RCU, and then served as vice president for Sound Installations.
She loved gardening, downhill skiing, boating, traveling with her husband to the Caribbean on vacations, and ultimately did barefoot sailing for many years around the islands of the BVIs. She had a real flair for design, and together they built their nest on the Eau Claire River. She was well-grounded, tough as nails, and very appreciative of all the kindness that surrounded her in her lifetime.
Patti is survived by her husband, Steve; brother, William (Roxanne) LaPage of Spooner; sister, Janice (Leroy) Titera of Spooner; many nieces and nephews; and a lot of wonderful cousins. She always had a dog in her life and leaves behind her beloved Australian Doodle, L.V.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Bobs House for Dogs, E3015 County Road HH, Eleva, WI 54738; or to Ovarian Cancer Research.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
