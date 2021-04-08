Patricia Stoner

Patricia Ann Martin Stoner, 91, of Spooner died on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

Patricia was born on December 18, 1929, in Cumberland to George and Katherine (Tucker) Isabella. She was raised and lived in Spooner and was then united in marriage to her husband, Wayne Martin.

During her working years, she worked with Wayne at Spooner TV. After Wayne’s death, she then married Duane Stoner. Patricia enjoyed traveling with Duane, spending winters in Florida, fishing, glass cutting, and crafts.

Patricia is survived by her children, Barbara (Steven) White of Springbrook, Steven (Paul) Martin of Ft. Myers, Florida, and Sherri (Jerry) Hanson of Springbrook; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and other extended family and friends.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Wayne Martin; second husband, Duane Stoner; sister, Phyllis Campbell; brother, William Isabella; and great-great-grandson Robert Bearheart Jr.

A private family graveside service will be held at Earl Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Patricia’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

