Patricia Stoner

Patricia Ann Martin Stoner, 91, of Spooner died on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Patricia was born on December 18, 1929, in Cumberland to George and Katherine (Tucker) Isabella. She was raised and lived in Spooner and was then united in marriage to her husband, Wayne Martin.
During her working years, she worked with Wayne at Spooner TV. After Wayne’s death, she then married Duane Stoner. Patricia enjoyed traveling with Duane, spending winters in Florida, fishing, glass cutting, and crafts.
Patricia is survived by her children, Barbara (Steven) White of Springbrook, Steven (Paul) Martin of Ft. Myers, Florida, and Sherri (Jerry) Hanson of Springbrook; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and other extended family and friends.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Wayne Martin; second husband, Duane Stoner; sister, Phyllis Campbell; brother, William Isabella; and great-great-grandson Robert Bearheart Jr.
A private family graveside service will be held at Earl Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Patricia’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.