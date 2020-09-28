Patricia Shanks

Patricia A. Shanks (nee Moseler), Shell Lake, entered her eternal home on September 25, 2020.
She was born on March 9, 1938, in Peeksville to Gertrude (Bucheger) and George Moseler. She spent her childhood in Ontonagon, Michigan, Glidden, and grew to adulthood in Wisconsin Rapids, where she graduated from SS Peter & Paul Grade School in 1952 and from Assumption High School in 1956.
She was united in marriage to Charles Shanks on August 8, 1959, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids. They raised their family of four children in Dayton, Ohio, and Antioch, Illinois.
Pat served as secretary for the Department of Engineering and Housing at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, from 1983 to 1987 and as program coordinator for LAI Reliability Systems in Antioch from 1987 until retirement in 1997. She enjoyed various part-time jobs during her retirement.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a faithful member of St. Peter Catholic Church parish, Antioch, where she was eucharistic minister and member of CCW. In addition, she was a charter member of St. Peter’s Singles Group. The St. Peter choir was also a highlight in her life.
She will be remembered for her enduring faith, her deep family love, making soup for the hungry, her passion for history and genealogy, and her wonderful sense of humor. She was an avid genealogist and a member of the Wisconsin State Genealogical Society, tracing her roots back to the 1500s, all before the use of a computer, by the way. She had traced her ancestors to Mosel, Germany, on the Mosel River. She enjoyed helping others in their quest for ancestral history. Her hobby of crocheting made many people happy in the gifts that she made.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her son, Jay; her parents; brothers, Gerald and John Moseler; brothers-in-law, Hank Bellows, Lon Wiggins, and Bill Gardner; sister-in-law, Margie (Schroedel) Moseler; and nephew, Derek Shanks.
She is survived by two sons, one daughter, and one daughter-in-law and their children: Greg (Alice) Shanks, Bluffton, South Carolina, and their son, Charles Shanks II (Cal); Kelly Shanks, Bluffton, South Carolina (daughter-in law and widow of Jay Shanks) and daughters Tess (Cody) Roach, Paige, and Emma Shanks; Mary Pat Shanks Dubek of Shell Lake and her children, Billie Marie (Eric) Rezarch, Andrew Joseph, Carly and Abigail Dubek; and Jon Shanks, Shell Lake.
She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Carter Shanks, Corbin, Hadley and Brynlee Roach, and Teddy and Audrey Rezarch; sisters, Joanne Gardner, Baraboo; Ellen (Dave) Hertel, Sun City West, Arizona, and Teresa (John) Wisener, Bullhead City, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Sharon Moseler, Menomonie, Judy (Jim) Shanks Persch, Fort Meyers, Florida, and Nancy (Gary) Shanks Dubis, West Allis; brother-in-law, James (Lidia) Shanks, Milwaukee; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, etc.
Pat will be cremated with a celebration memorial service in early summer of 2021 at St. Peter Church, Antioch, Illinois, and a graveside service taking place in Wilmot. Honorary future pallbearers will be Christopher Moseler, Ty Moseler, Eric Rezarch, Tim Bruer, Don Kolle, and Chris Ano. Cards may be sent to the Shanks Family at 210 3rd Ave., Shell Lake, WI 54871.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in Pat’s memory.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Pat’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
