Patricia 'Pat' Morris

Patricia “Pat” Morris, age 76, a lifelong resident of Spooner, died on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, Wisconsin.

Pat was born on November 22, 1946, in Spooner to parents, Oscar “Ike” and Nina (Genson) Weideman. She attended and graduated from the Spooner Area School District. After high school, she was united in marriage to Lanny Okonek on September 22, 1965, at the Spooner Catholic Church, and although they later divorced, two children were born to this union. On July 14, 1975, she married Frederick “Fred” Morris and they shared 17 years together until his passing in 1992.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments