Patricia Neeley

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX ACROSS NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN... A BAND OF MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL MOVE ACROSS THE NORTHLAND TONIGHT, ARRIVING OVER THE ARROWHEAD INTO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BETWEEN 11 PM AND 1 AM. ACROSS NORTHEAST MINNESOTA NORTH OF US HIGHWAY 2, MOSTLY SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH A BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE. FROM THE BRAINERD LAKES AREA TO THE TWIN PORTS AND ACROSS THE SOUTH SHORE, A WINTRY MIX OF RAIN, SNOW, FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET IS EXPECTED. FROM HINCKLEY TO HAYWARD TO PARK FALLS A WINTRY MIX IS FORECAST. WHILE PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS WILL BE LIGHT, ROADS COULD BECOME SLICK. AVOID THE USE OF CRUISE CONTROL IN WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS.