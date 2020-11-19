Patricia Neeley

Pat Neeley, 71, of Bashaw Township died at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Patricia Ann Neeley was born on September 17, 1949, in Osage, Iowa, to Jean and Bertha (Voet) Neeley. Pat grew up and graduated school in St. Ansgar, Iowa. After graduation, she received her LPN training in Red Wing, Minnesota, and then worked in Austin, Minnesota, for a year before moving to Cheyenne, Wisconsin, where she worked for another two years before moving to Rochester, Minnesota, where she worked for another two years and where she made many friends.
After her time in Rochester, she moved to Duluth, where she worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative for a time before returning to the nursing field. Pat was a nursing manager at a nursing home and then a nurse recruiter for St. Mary’s Hospital. After that, she moved to Shell Lake and began a career in home health care and in hospice for the next 13 years, retiring in 2013.
Pat enjoyed gardening, reading, and snowshoeing with her friends.
Pat is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Jim Perlick; two stepchildren, Mathew (Jenna) of Palatine, Illinois, and Ben (Trudy) of Neillsville; four step-grandchildren; and brother, Steven (Betty) Neeley of St. Ansger, Iowa, and sisters, Teresa (John) Johnson of Loughlin, Tennessee, and Lori (Mark) Smeby of Joyce, Iowa.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and Jean Neeley; brother, John Neeley; sister, Betty Neeley; and grandparents, Morris and Madeleine Voet and Royal and Elsie Neeley.
A time of gathering of family and friends for Pat Neeley will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, at Spooner Funeral Home from 3 to 6 p.m. Interment of her urn will be at a later date at the St. Ansgar Cemetery in Iowa.
Online memories and condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.