Patricia Mack

Patricia Joyce Mack of Wascott died on June 13, 2021 in Superior at the age of 87.
She was born on March 1, 1934 in Brookfield, Illinois, to Alfred and Evelyn Bailey. Pat was employed as a secretary for Sears Roebuck in the Chicago area before her marriage to Robert Mack in 1955. They had four children together and were married 61 years.
In 1971, the family relocated from Darien, Illinois, to Wascott, Wisconsin. Pat’s days were filled with joy and laughter as she cared for her home and family. Not only was she a homemaker but a spiritual leader and a woman of deep faith, which sustained her throughout her life.
Pat was a gifted musician and Bible scholar who graciously used her talents to serve her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. With her beautiful voice she led worship services and choir for many years. She studied her Bible faithfully and took great pleasure in teaching Sunday school to all ages.
She is survived by her children, Gary Mack of Wascott, Gail (Timothy) Visger of Minong, Linda (James) Kempffer of Surprise, Arizona, and Trish Lucius of Superior; grandchildren, Daniel (Lindsay) Engel, Jordan Engel, Michael (Lisa) Visger, Amy Visger, and Nathan Lucius; great-grandchildren, Owen, Carson, and Beckett Engel, and Hunter Visger; and her only sister, Gloria Bailey.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her brother, Ronald Bailey.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Assembly of God Church in Hawthorne, on Saturday, Sept. 25. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Caya officiating.
Patricia’s final resting place will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
