Patricia Holt

Patricia Ann (Carter) Holt, 82, of Barron, previously of Durand and Spooner, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, in Barron.
Pat was on born May 21, 1938, in Cornell, Illinois, to Carl and Hallie Mae (Basham) Carter. The family moved quite often when Pat was young, and she attended nine different schools by the time she was a freshman in high school. The family then settled in Granton, where Pat attended high school and met the love of her life, Robert Holt.
Pat graduated from high school in 1956, and she and Robert were married on August 10, 1957, in Granton. They moved to Platteville while Robert finished college and moved to Durand in 1959.
In addition to raising their family, Pat worked as a teacher at Jane’s Ceramics in Durand, as well as a clerk in multiple doctor’s offices and as a clerk at Chippewa Valley Hospital in Durand. After Robert retired from teaching high school in the mid 1990s, they retired first to a cabin and then to their beautiful home on Spooner Lake near Spooner.
Pat enjoyed all things dealing with arts and crafts, specifically ceramics, making Care Bear teddy bears, cross stitch, woodworking, painting, and interior decorating. She also loved gardening, and, in later years, keeping up with friends and family on Facebook. More than anything, Pat loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by sons, Mark (Janet) Holt of Durand, Gary Holt (Linda Plaisance) of Chippewa Falls, and Tony Holt of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Kirk Holt of Elmwood, Cory (Sky) Holt of Trego, and Dustin (Lynsay) Holt of Somerset; and great-grandson, Arlen Holt of Trego, and great-granddaughter, Ezra Holt of Somerset.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62-plus years, Robert; grandson, Jordan; her parents; and several siblings.
A public graveside service will be held at Spooner Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at noon.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Patricia’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.