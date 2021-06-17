Patric Kennelly

Patric M. Kennelly, age 74, of Minong, WI passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner, WI.
Patric Michael Kennelly was born October 13, 1946 in St. Paul, MN the only child of Howard and Rosella Kennelly. He attended St. Francis de Sales and St. Stanislaus, both in St. Paul, for grade school. Pat’s high school days began at St. Thomas Academy and then transferred to Monroe High School, where Pat was a member of the varsity basketball team. Upon graduation, Pat enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he spent most of his time in Ankra Turkey as a missile specialist. He was honorably discharged on December 19, 1968 and then went to school at University of Wisconsin, River Falls. Pat continued his education at 916 Tech in White Bear Lake, MN. Pats working days were at Buckmee-Mears where he worked on many government contracts. In his free time, he truly enjoyed fishing, playing cards and sharing time with his friends. His various fishing trips took him from the Mississippi River to the Alaskan open water, and he had many adventures in between.
Patric is survived by several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A committal service will be held for Patric at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Funeral Military Honors Program.
In lieu of flowers memorial can be directed to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences for Patric can be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
