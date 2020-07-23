Pat Hellzen, 84, passed away on July 13, 2020.
She was born in Ames, Iowa, and attended Gilbert High School in Iowa. Following graduation Pat went to Minneapolis Medical Tech. Upon graduation she went to work for Harold Panuska, a prominent oral surgeon in Edina, Minnesota. During that time Pat made numerous trips to Honduras to help children with congenital and injury related needs.
In April of 1982 she married Rich Hellzen and they moved to Sarona. They were very active in the social activities of Butternut Hills Golf Course and were frequently seen on the course. Pat contributed her time to the Washburn County Food Pantry and enjoyed playing Mahjong with friends. Pat gave herself to others' needs and those of her friends, she enjoyed their company and friendship.
She is survived by her son, Troy Peterson of New Port Richie, Florida; sisters, Barbara Keller of Prescott, Arizona, and Diane Pennock of Edwards, Colorado.
Pat was predeceased by her husband, Richard Hellzen; and son, Ty Peterson.
Those who wish to remember Pat in a special way may make gifts in her memory to: Washburn County Food Pantry, PO Box 517, Spooner, WI 54801.
The funeral arrangements were private.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.