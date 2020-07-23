Pat Hellzen, 84, passed away on July 13, 2020.

She was born in Ames, Iowa, and attended Gilbert High School in Iowa. Following graduation Pat went to Minneapolis Medical Tech. Upon graduation she went to work for Harold Panuska, a prominent oral surgeon in Edina, Minnesota. During that time Pat made numerous trips to Honduras to help children with congenital and injury related needs.

In April of 1982 she married Rich Hellzen and they moved to Sarona. They were very active in the social activities of Butternut Hills Golf Course and were frequently seen on the course. Pat contributed her time to the Washburn County Food Pantry and enjoyed playing Mahjong with friends. Pat gave herself to others' needs and those of her friends, she enjoyed their company and friendship.

She is survived by her son, Troy Peterson of New Port Richie, Florida; sisters, Barbara Keller of Prescott, Arizona, and Diane Pennock of Edwards, Colorado. 

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Richard Hellzen; and son, Ty Peterson.

Those who wish to remember Pat in a special way may make gifts in her memory to: Washburn County Food Pantry, PO Box 517, Spooner, WI 54801.

The funeral arrangements were private.

To plant a tree in memory of Pat Hellzen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments