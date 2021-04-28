Pamela Thompson

Pamela Mique Thompson, 67, of Shell Lake passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth after a short illness.
Pam was born on April 16, 1954, to Hans Friis and Edith Cavell (Williams) Thompson in Kenosha. She graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1972 and lived in Shell Lake her entire life.
Pam worked for a variety of companies and most recently as a web technician for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College until she retired in 2020. Her many interests included soap making, crocheting, yarn weaving, color art, and the love for electronic gadgets. Finding the perfect-fitting, comfortable shoes was a life-long endeavor.
She was a devoted daughter to her parents and a dear friend to many.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Edith. She is survived by the many friends who love her.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, at the Shell Lake Cemetery with Pastor Jean Waldron, Shell Lake UMC, officiating. A lunch will be served following the service.
