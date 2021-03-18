Orville Sorenson

Orville Morris Sorenson, 69, of Haugen passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

He was born on November 15, 1951, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, the son of Henry and Cora (Muzzy) Sorenson.

Orville was involved in farming for most of his life. He was very skilled in driving tractors and loved to take care of cattle. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. Orville adored his baby, a cat named Spaz.

He is survived by his children, Tammy (Keith) Karnes of Bemidji, Minnesota, Michelle (John) Chaplinski of Middle River, Minnesota, and Chris Sorenson of Cold Springs, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Annabelle (Matt), Michael, Aiden, Abby and A.J.; his great-granddaughter, Kinleigh; his sister, Audrey Isaacson; his special friends, Cindy Schultz of Shell Lake, Lou and Kathy Schneider of Spooner, and Ryan Kline of Spooner; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Orville is preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Davidson-Flores, Shirley Eckers, Henry Sorenson Jr., Harlan Sorenson, and Roger Sorenson.

All services and interment will be held privately.

