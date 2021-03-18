Orville Sorenson

Orville Morris Sorenson, 69, of Haugen passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
He was born on November 15, 1951, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, the son of Henry and Cora (Muzzy) Sorenson.
Orville was involved in farming for most of his life. He was very skilled in driving tractors and loved to take care of cattle. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. Orville adored his baby, a cat named Spaz.
He is survived by his children, Tammy (Keith) Karnes of Bemidji, Minnesota, Michelle (John) Chaplinski of Middle River, Minnesota, and Chris Sorenson of Cold Springs, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Annabelle (Matt), Michael, Aiden, Abby and A.J.; his great-granddaughter, Kinleigh; his sister, Audrey Isaacson; his special friends, Cindy Schultz of Shell Lake, Lou and Kathy Schneider of Spooner, and Ryan Kline of Spooner; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Orville is preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Davidson-Flores, Shirley Eckers, Henry Sorenson Jr., Harlan Sorenson, and Roger Sorenson.
All services and interment will be held privately.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.