Orton Hanson

Orton Nicholas Hanson, born in Georgetown, Minnesota, on August 27, 1933, died at the age of 86 on Monday December 16, 2019, at the Cumberland Memorial Hospital extended care facility located in Cumberland.
When Orton was 5 years old, his father died, leaving his mother with four children and one on the way. It became necessary that Orton and his older brother, Joe, leave the family home and work and live at farms in the area. Because of these circumstances, he was only able to attend school through eighth grade. Orton worked at Barr’s Ranch until his enlistment in the U.S. Army on July 24, 1952.
During the Korean War, he served his country for three years as a heavy equipment operator.
In 1955 Orton married Lydia Siwa, a friend of his sister and an Eastern European immigrant who had recently become a naturalized citizen. Endeavoring to always support his family, he worked in a variety of different occupations over the years including over-the-road truck driver, auto mechanic, naval supply clerk, retirement home custodian, managing an egg farm, manufacturing night foreman, and providing medical transport.
Orton was known for being very outgoing, friendly, and would drop whatever he was doing to help others needing assistance. He loved to fish and hunt. One of his favorite pastimes was playing cribbage with his brother Eugene at every opportunity.
A special thank you to the staff at the Care & Rehabilitation Center of Barron and Care & Rehabilitation Center of Cumberland for the attention and care given to Orton these past two years. The family is also appreciative for the care, patience, and assistance provided by the Skinner Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years of marriage, Lydia; two sons, William (Teresa) Hanson and Donald Hanson; two daughters, Carmen (Greg) Lentz and Bertha (Don) Herendeen; his brother, Eugene (Marlene) Hanson; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; as well as many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Hanson; mother, Helen (Hahn) Hanson Fossum; step-father, Andrew Fossum; sisters, Eunice (Hanson) Nelson and Carol (Hanson) Apfel; brother, Joseph Hanson Sr.; and nephews Joseph Hanson Jr. and Arthur Apfel.
“We encourage family and friends to attend a memorial service for Orton held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall located at W7186 Lone Star Rd., Shell Lake,” the family said. A reception will follow the memorial at the Shell Lake Community Center, 200 W Lake Dr., Shell Lake.
“Orton’s most lasting influence on the world is seen in the faces of his family and friends and in the love they’ll hold on to forever. Here is to a good man who touched the hearts of many,” the family said.
“And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” Rev. 21:4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.