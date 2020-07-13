Norman Clifford Olson, 90, a longtime resident of the town of Crystal, died at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Family and friends of Norman Olson will be celebrating his life on July 18, 2020. Service and interment will be at Anah Cemetery at 3 p.m. It will be followed by fellowship and food at the Olson farm.

“We request the use of COVID-19 guidelines for the health and well-being of all who are attending,” the family said.

A full obituary was published previously in the Advocate and is online at spooneradvocate.com.

