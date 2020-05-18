Norman Olson

Norman Clifford Olson, 90, a longtime resident of the town of Crystal, died at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Norman was born on December 24, 1929, near Gilman to Alfred and Esther (Palmeter) Olson. The family moved to the Gull Lake area, where he graduated from Spooner High School.
On December 12, 1951, he was united in marriage to Esther Haynes at Faith Lutheran Church Parsonage in Spooner. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Korea until being released from active duty on November 20, 1953, and fully discharged on March 31, 1960.
After his release from active duty, he and Esther purchased land where they lived and built their home, raised their family, and lived until both of their deaths. Norman began working as a pulp cutter, then went into construction for a time, and then farmed and worked for the Washburn County Highway Department for the vast majority of his working years.
Norman was a lover of the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was always ready for a game of cards and for completing puzzles.
Norman is survived by his children, Jean (Jim Neitzel) of Janesville, Steven ( Jean) Olson of Spooner, Kathy Miller of Janesville, Gary (Lisa) Olson of Springbrook, and Linda (Steve) Snider of Rice Lake; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd "Toby" (Marie) Olson of Webster; sisters Rhea LeMay of St. Paul, and Thea Olson of California; and many nephews and nieces.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Esther, and his siblings - Benny Arthur Olson, Lavonna Olson, and Neal Olson.
Due to the current health concern, no services are planned at this time. A memorial service with interment at Anah Cemetery will occur at a later date this summer. Online condolences or memories may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.