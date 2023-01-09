Norman Lester, 89, of Spooner, died on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
Norman was born on Aug. 30, 1933, at home in Springbrook to parents, John and Elverta (Clyde) Lester. After attending Mackey Valley Grade School and Spooner High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951, serving in both South Korea and Japan during the Korean War. In 1955, he transferred into the Air Force Reserve, serving until his discharge in 1978. He served with the 3rd Bombardment Wing, 90th Bombardment Squadron as a flight engineer on a B-26 light night intruder. He was united in marriage to Beverly Allar on Sept. 10, 1955. He worked in Montana and Wisconsin as a logger until relocating to Minnesota, where he spent 17 years as an aircraft mechanic and flight engineer at the Minneapolis Air Force Base. In 1978, he returned to Springbrook, where he briefly operated his own garage, then had various jobs in logging and working for the state highway department until his retirement. Norman loved fishing and hunting, especially deer hunting with his cousins, grandsons and other family members and friends as part of the Bean Brook Hunting Club. Norman loved his family, church and the Lord, and especially his Sunday School Group.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.