Norma E. Lindlief, 100, of Hayward, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Water’s Edge Care Center.
Norma Ethel Kruse was born January 6, 1921, in Storm Lake, Iowa, the daughter of August and Emma (Mueller) Kruse. She grew up and graduated in Storm Lake.
August 30, 1941, she was united in marriage to Donald Lindlief in Jackson, Minnesota. They then moved to Long Beach, California, for Don’s job. After several years they moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where their kids grew up.
Don retired from North Star Steel in the 1980s, they then moved to Earl, Wisconsin, to enjoy the Northwoods.
She is survived by her sons, Lane (Debbi) Lindlief and David Lindlief; and many grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; children, Donnie, Connie, Barbara, and Doreen; and siblings, Adolph, Margret, and Dorothy.
A graveside service will be held at Earl Cemetery in the spring.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
