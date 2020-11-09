On Friday, November 6, 2020, Nicolae “Nick” Bulik, loving husband, father, son, and brother, passed at the age of 73.
Nick was born on March 16, 1947, in Uzdin, Yugoslavia, to Jon Bulik Sr. and Saveta Cornea Bulik. Nick left to Paris, France, at age 18 where he met his beloved wife, Angelina Stefan. They married in Paris and immigrated together to Chicago in 1968 to pursue the American Dream.
In life, Nick could be described as steadfast, determined, and unwavering. When he and Angelina went to America, he went to work at National Lead, manufacturing cars. Eventually, Nick was hired to manage the grounds at Northwestern University. During his time there he was told he had two weeks of vacation expiring. So being the man he was, Nick got his old factory job back for two weeks instead of taking time to relax.
His hard work was undeniable and paid off in 1979 when he purchased the future Bulik’s Amusement Center in Spooner. It was in Spooner that Nick lived out his life and enjoyed his love of hunting, fishing, and breathing fresh air.
It’s sufficient to say that Nick exceeded the American Dream. In remembering his own life, Nick often said he escaped communism, came to this country not speaking the language, without an education, and no money. At his death, he was an extremely proud American, spoke five languages, supported two generations of college graduates, and was a self-made business owner.
While these were amongst his accomplishments, Nick’s true pride was entirely selfless. If you talked to him for even a moment you’d feel his lovingness exude. Reflecting on his greatest triumph, he’d tell you about his family and how truly proud he was of all of them.
Nick will be sorely missed and survived by his wife, Angelina Bulik; his two children, Valentina Bulik-Bohner and Margareta Bulik; his sister, Silvia (Todor) Miok; brother, Jon (Konstanca) Bulik, and sister, Draga (George) Jovica; and grandchildren, Anthony John Bohner II, Charles Nicolae Bohner, and Miriam Angelina Bohner.
Nick was preceded in death by his father, Jon; his mother, Saveta; his nephew, Robert Bulik; and friends Moise Brenic, Elmer and Herald Rheingans, and Tony Bohner.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Malec and Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60646, from 3 until 8 p.m. A funeral liturgy will follow on Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Church, 4225 North Central Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60634, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
In consideration of the safety of the guests and associates, Malec & Sons Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 25 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced, and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. For more information: 773.774.4100. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Church, 4225 North Central Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60634.
