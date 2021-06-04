Nancy Schroeder

Nancy K. Schroeder, 77, of Shell Lake passed away on May 30, 2021, at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Nancy was born on January 22, 1944, to Edward and Jean Sites in Minneapolis and raised in South St. Paul. After graduation in 1962, she worked for the Ramsey County Welfare Office for four years until her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Gary Schroeder, returned from military service. They were married in October 1966. Nancy and Gary moved to Rice Lake in 1976 and then to Shell Lake in 1977 where they raised their family and many gardens. Nancy was blessed with a green thumb.
In 1977, they opened the flooring store New Dimension Carpet, where Gary and Nancy worked the family business together for many years.
Nancy and Gary were instrumental in the birth of Cornerstone Church where they attended and actively served together for 24 years. In her later years, she enjoyed worshiping at Spooner Wesleyan Church. Many people benefited from her love of the Lord and wise counsel.
Later in life, Nancy married Glen Melton of Spooner. She enjoyed his company and spending time with his family.
Nancy loved participating in church activities and being with her grandchildren who fondly called her Nana. She also loved traveling with her husband, Gary, participating in missions work, tending her gardens, and golfing.
Nancy suffered from dementia in her later years, and she is now in her final resting place with her beloved husband, Gary, and wonderful savior, Jesus. Nancy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Todd Schroeder of Rice Lake and Jason Schroeder of Shell Lake; two very special daughters-in-law, Angela Schroeder and Tiffany Schroeder; six grandchildren, Luke, Laura, Gary, Cassidy, Addison, and Dalton Schroeder; one brother, Daniel Sites of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; and two sisters, Peggy Holland of Otsego, Minnesota, and Gail Krasean of Sun City West, Arizona.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Jean Sites; husband, Gary Schroeder; and sister, Karen Rada.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake. A private burial service will be held for the family.
