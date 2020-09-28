Nancy Ratzenberger, 59, of Casey Township passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with her husband and family at her side.
Nancy was born on October 25, 1960, to John and Patricia (Driscoll) Kohler. She grew up in Fontana, Wisconsin, and graduated from Big Foot High School in Walworth in 1979. In the early 1980s she moved to the Spooner/Springbrook area with her family where she attended college in Eau Claire.
She then moved to Laughlin, Nevada, where in 1988 she met Wayne Ratzenberger. The couple was united in marriage on September 16, 1989, in Arizona and moved to Las Vegas shortly afterwards.
Nancy worked at the Las Vegas Hilton for 20 years before the couple moved to Casey Township in 2008 so she could achieve her dream of owning her own business. For the past eight years she lived her dream by owning Snags Sports Bar in Spooner, and over the years she organized several trips to Brewer games. She enjoyed going down the river and snowmobiling.
Nancy worked hard at and was very proud of her competitive pool, beanbag, and dart teams which she participated in and was often admired for her ability. She also hosted many fundraisers for the critters, wild and domestic. Home and family were especially important to her, and she was elated when the whole family was reunited in the area.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Wayne; her beloved pets, Gracie, Kiki, and Buddy; her mother, Patricia Kohler; father, John Kohler; brothers, John Kohler and Tom Kohler; and sister, Debra (John) Anderson (all of Casey Township); and nephew, Eric Anderson of Madison, and niece, Patricia Kohler of Louisville, Kentucky.
Nancy is preceded in death by her brother, Donald Kohler.
Due to the current health pandemic, the family has decided to postpone services for now but would like to have a celebration of life at a later time. Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Nancy’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
