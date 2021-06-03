Nancy Prentice

Nancy Claire (Nordholm) Prentice passed away on May 27, 2021, in Mounds View, Minnesota, 82, in the loving arms of her family after an aggressive recurrence of her cancer.
She was born on April 26, 1939, in Superior, the only child of Grant Edward Nordholm and Jennie Eleanor Haugen of Spooner.
Nancy graduated Spooner High in 1957 and moved to Minneapolis, where she worked at the telephone company. She married Jon Prentice on September 8, 1959. Jon was a police officer, and Nancy was very active in the police auxiliary, her church, and her sewing circles. Gregarious and outgoing, Nancy was loved and will be missed by many.
Blessed to have had her as a mother is daughter Johni (Prentice) Levene with husband David and granddaughter Taylor; son Grant Prentice with wife Kira; and daughter Stephanie (Prentice) Elwell with husband Scott and grandchildren Kalley and Zachary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon F. Prentice, in 2019, and her parents, Eddie in 1994 and Jennie in 1968.
Service will be on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. with a small reception to follow at Cremation Society of Minnesota, Brooklyn Park Chapel, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55445.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.