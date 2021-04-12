Nancy Lindenberger passed away at the Glenview Assisted Living Center in Shell Lake on April 9, 2021.
Nancy was born on February 12, 1936, in Rice Lake to Gilbert and Esther Weber of Birchwood.
Nancy grew up in Birchwood, graduated from high school there, and then attended the River Falls Teacher’s College, where she met William Lindenberger from Prentice. Nancy and Bill were married in Birchwood on June 4, 1955, and after living temporarily in Fairchild, moved on to Spooner in 1956 when Bill was hired as the Washburn County agent.
Other than the last few years of her life that she spent at Glenview in Shell Lake, Nancy lived the remainder of her life in Spooner. During those 60-some years there, Nancy met many wonderful friends and neighbors; was employed for several of them by the Northwest Regional Planning Commission; was an active member in her church (Trinity Lutheran) and her community; rooted passionately for her Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Braves and Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Spooner Rails; spent countless summer days at her family’s lake lot on Shell Lake enjoying the sun and water; and raised one son, who was born in 1957.
Late in life she was fortunate to see the birth of her one grandchild who served as one of her greatest sources of pride and joy as he grew and played organized sports, graduated from Spooner High School, and headed off to college.
Nancy is survived by her son, Gary, and daughter-in-law, Wanda; grandson, Scott; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Esther; husband William; and older brother, Jack.
A memorial service celebrating Nancy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Heather Kistner officiating. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from noon until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Nancy’s family wishes to express its immense gratitude and appreciation to the health care personnel and all others at the Glenview Assisted Living Center, who cared for and assisted Nancy so greatly during the final difficult years of her life.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Glenview Assisted Living Center, 201 Glenview Ln., Shell Lake, WI 54871.
Online condolences may be left for Nancy’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
