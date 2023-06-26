Nancy Jane Safeblade

Nancy Jane Safeblade, age 64, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, June 23, 2023, in Spooner, WI.

She was born on September 25, 1958, in Hinsdale, Illinois, to John and Evelyn (Collins) Safeblade. Nancy graduated from Hinsdale Central High School and Ripon College with a degree in Political Science. After graduating from college, Nancy was a nanny in France and worked in a kibbutz in Israel. She was also a nurse’s aide for many years.

