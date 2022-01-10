Nancy Furchtenicht, 63 years of age, peacefully passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Nancy was born on July 5, 1958, in Shell Lake to Ralph and Arlene Van Meter. She grew up in town with her parents and four amazing sisters. Nancy went to Shell Lake High School, and it was there amongst her studies and sports that she found the love of her life, Russ. The two married on August 19, 1978, and went on to have three magnificent boys. Nancy spent her days caring for her three strong boys, creating a beautiful home that always sparkled and shined, while cooking and baking for her family and the neighborhood.
At the young age of 15, Nancy found her career calling – and that was helping others. For over 42 years, she dedicated her heart and passion for helping to the world of healthcare at the Indianhead Medical Center.
Nancy was selfless, steadfast, faith-filled, and lived with a true servant’s heart. She fully devoted her life to her husband, her boys, her job, and especially to her grandchildren. A light has never shone so brightly in a person as it did when Nancy became a grandma!
She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Russel; her sons, Ryan (Jessica), Corey (Charlene), Craig (Sarah); her beloved grandchildren, Jillian, Jaxson, Arianna, Jada, Jordon, Brandon, and Marissa; her parents, Ralph and Arlene Van Meter; her sisters, Sue (Lindell) Weathers, Karen (Rob) Taylor, Laurie (Tim) Studt, Mary (Kyler) Gustafson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Nancy are invited to the funeral services that will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 14, at Shell Lake United Methodist Church with Pastor Jean Waldron officiating. Burial will be in Sarona Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan.13, at the church and from 10 to noon before the service. There will be a prayer service Thursday beginning at 6:15 p.m. A luncheon that would make Nancy proud will be held immediately after the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
