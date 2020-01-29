Nan Rounce, 87, of Shell Lake died on Monday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Indianhead Medical Center.
She was born on March 10, 1932, in Shell Lake to Vernon and Magdalene (Butcher) Allen, was raised in Shell Lake, and graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1950. She studied two years at Hamline University before earning her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from University of Wisconsin-Superior.
She taught first grade for one year in Miami, where she married Joe Rounce on April 2, 1955, then taught in Superior for one year before moving to Shawano, where they started their family. In 1965 they moved back to Shell Lake, where she substitute taught for many years.
Nan was very active in her church, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. She was known for her wry sense of humor and looked forward to Halloween all year.
She is survived by her husband, Joe, of Shell Lake; daughter, Becky McQuade of Shell Lake; grandsons, Jared (Patty Romero) McQuade of Grantsburg and Jacob (Alexandra Schiefelbein) McQuade of St. Francis, Minnesota; great-granddaughter, Penelope McQuade; and other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service celebrating Nan's life was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Shell Lake United Methodist Church with Rev. Jean Waldron officiating. Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday.
