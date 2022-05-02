Myrna M. Leef

Myrna M. Leef, age 88, a resident of Webster, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on February 15, 2022, in Florence, AZ.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM (visitation 10-11 AM) at Bethany Lutheran Church in Siren. Lunch will be held following service at the church.

