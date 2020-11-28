Muriel Mitchell

Muriel J. Mitchell, 83, from Spooner died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth overlooking Lake Superior, a place she loved.
Muriel was born to Vernon and Carrie (Cartwright) Berglund on September 12, 1937, on the family farm in the town of Evergreen. She went to live with her aunt, Ellen Cartwright, “Nana”, after her mother passed away from childbirth complications. Muriel was also raised by Emma (Jake) Bedford. Both Nana and Emma were very special people to Muriel.
Muriel attended Evergreen and Crystal schools before moving to town in third grade, where she attended Spooner schools until ninth grade.
She then went to Shell Lake High School where she was voted Homecoming Queen and graduated in 1955. Getting together with her graduating class from both Spooner and Shell Lake was always a highlight for her.
After graduation, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior to become a teacher.
In 1956, Muriel met Jack Mitchell at Chaney’s after he had returned from the service. They were married on August 8, 1959, in Spooner. Muriel taught first grade in Rice Lake until 1960, when she got pregnant and later welcomed a baby girl, Carri, in 1961. Five years later, they welcomed their son, Rob. Muriel loved her children and never missed a chance to let them know that.
In 1976, she returned to work as a third grade teacher at Hammill (Spooner Elementary) until she retired in 1997. She made lasting friendships and cherished every member of her third-grade team.
Before retirement, she was a leader of Girl Scout Troop 462. She enjoyed camping and many day trips up to Duluth with her family during summer vacations. After retirement, she joined the Spooner Women’s Club, where she was president for several years. She enjoyed going to water aerobics well into her 80s. She enjoyed traveling and went on many bus trips. She was also very active at United Methodist Church and developed a deep-rooted faith in the Lord.
She did phenomenal work in the kitchen and was known for her fish fry, fresh bread, and lefse. No one went hungry with Muriel around. She was an avid garage saler and always found “treasures.” She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading on her deck, fishing with Jack, and scrapbooking. She was a big Spooner Rails, Packer, Brewer, and Badger fan. She loved watching the birds out her kitchen window and knew the names of every bird that stopped by her feeders.
She was a loving grandmother, and she adored her four grandchildren. She had a twinkle in her eye, always, and had laughter that filled the entire room, which is now filling her family’s hearts.
She will be so deeply missed by all of her family. She is survived by her husband, Jack Mitchell; her children, Carri (Mike) Mogensen and Rob (Karen) Mitchell; her grandchildren, Alyssa Mogensen, Mackenzie (Kyle) Gauger, Madison Mitchell, and Eric Mogensen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Carrie Berglund; her aunts, Ellen Cartwright and Emma Bedford; her uncle, Clarence Cartwright; her brothers, Vernon Berglund Jr., Duane Berglund, and Bob Berglund; and her sister, Carol Jean Berglund.
Online memories or condolences for Muriel’s family may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
