Monica Steele

Monica Julia Steele, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her home in Oceanside, California.
Born on September 20, 1941, in Minong, she lived in Oceanside for more than 45 years. She served in the United States Navy.
She is survived by her three children, daughter Karen Steele of Oceanside, son Jerry R. Steele Jr. of Stockholm, Sweden, and daughter and son-in-law Twila and Chris Martinez of Oceanside; grandchildren, Brittany, Christopher with fiancé Jess Olson, and Derrik Martinez, all of Oceanside, and Vilde and Saga Skaldeman Steele of Stockholm, Sweden; soon-to-arrive great-grandson of Oceanside; brother, James McConnen of Oceanside; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Ronald Denninger of Minong; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Monica was preceded in death in 2004 by her husband, Jerry Richard Steele.
She will be interred alongside her husband of 42 years at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Steve Seelig officiating.
