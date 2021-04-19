Mildred Nelson

Mildred Grace Nelson, 101, of Minong, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
She was born on October 24, 1919, in Chetek, the daughter of Delbert and Ida May (Storm) Rich. She was united in marriage to Carl Nelson on October 1, 1939 in Barron.
Mildred loved flowers, gardening, puzzles, coin collecting, making clothing for her daughter’s dolls, and watching and feeding the birds (and chasing away the squirrels). She made a quilt for each grandchild, who took their “Grandma Nelson” quilt with them when they left home. She loved poodles and was a dog groomer for years. Another hobby was raising guppies. She’d place two guppies inside baby food jars (filled with water) and then give them away to children for Halloween. Mildred lived a very active lifestyle and often said, “You sit, you rust.”
She is survived by her children, Jean (Don Featherly) Barth of Minong, Shirley (William) Micken of Lampson, and Janice Chaffey of Minong; her grandchildren, Barbara (Matt) Peterson, Melissa (Lewis) Monnier, Sheila (David) Ray, and William “Jay” (Glendalee Clay) Micken; her great-grandchildren, Dylan (Beka) Peterson, Andrew (Alli) Peterson, Trystan Legg-Monnier, Bradyn Monnier, Landon Micken, and Macy Wilcox; her great-great-grandchildren, Kenny Peterson, Corban Peterson, Aria Peterson, and Aiden Violet Peterson; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Nelson; her son, James Carl Nelson; sons-in-law, Galen Barth and Robert Chaffey; and many brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, April 26, at The River Church, N13205 Rice Lake Rd., in Minong, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Pastor Ben Kidder will officiate. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Minong.
Condolences for the family can be left online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
