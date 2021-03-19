Mildred Church

Mildred L. Church, 84, of Shell Lake and formerly of Spooner passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Glenview Assisted Living in Shell Lake.
Mildred Lilla Morrison was born on April 8, 1936, in Norwood, Massachusetts, the daughter of William Henry “Bud” and Mary Lila (Nash) Morrison. Mildred was raised in Norwood and attended school there. She graduated from high school in Norwood and then joined the U.S. Navy on June 29, 1954. While in the Navy, Mildred was stationed in Patuxent River, Maryland, where she met Donald Church, who was also stationed in the Navy.
Mildred and Don were joined in marriage on October 6, 1956, in Lexington Park, Maryland. Mildred was honorably discharged on November 23, 1956, and began her time as a stay-at-home mother. Mildred and Don settled in Richfield, Minnesota, where they raised four children.
After the children were older Mildred returned to school where she earned her degree and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as an LPN for many years at nursing homes in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Mildred retired and then moved with her husband to Spooner, where they had a cabin on Tozer Lake.
Mildred enjoyed shopping, playing cards, cooking, going to Florida in the winter, and attending the Happy Days Club at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Mildred is survived by three children, Laura (Melvin) Patzner of Spooner, Lisa Echols of Bloomington, Minnesota, and Donald Church Jr. of Minnetonka, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Eve, Robin, Melissa, and Jessica; three great-grandchildren, Marie, Lilly, and Mackenzie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Sr.; daughter, Audrey M. Church; and one brother, Bruce Morrison.
A memorial service will be held for Mildred at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner with Pastor Heather Kistner officiating. A private interment with military honors will be held at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Happy Day Club, 1790 Scribner St., Spooner, WI 54801.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
