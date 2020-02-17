Michael Thompson

Michael “Mike” Thompson, 69, of Gordon/Wascott passed away on February 6, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Mike was born on May 3, 1950, in Cumberland, the son of Earl and Doris Thompson. When Mike was 6 years old his family moved to Hudson, where he attended school and was raised. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1968.
Mike’s dad and his partner purchased a farm on the outskirts of the town of Cumberland and built the Cumberland Golf Course, where they used the barn to create the Club House. That is where Mike worked and learned how to play golf, which he enjoyed for many years and became an excellent golfer.
Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 10, 1969, for artillery, where he had training in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, before getting his overseas duty and was shipped to Vietnam, where he was wounded when his area came under attack by a hostile force. For his service to his country Mike earned Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Conflict Medal, two Oversea Bars, and the Purple Heart. Mike was honorably discharged on August 20, 1970.
Once he was out of the Army, Mike worked for his brother-in-law’s construction company where he worked as a mason for many years in Hudson. Mike then moved his family to Minong in 1983, where he raised his son and daughter and worked for Kranitz’s Construction for a few years.
He then met Diane Porter in 1985, and they were united in marriage on February 14, 1992.
Mike enjoyed golfing and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a huge Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer, and Wisconsin Badgers fan and enjoyed watching them.
Mike is survived by his wife of 28 years, Diane; two sons, Nate (Donia ) Thompson of Rice Lake and Josh Thompson of Avoca; one daughter, Niki Thompson of Rice Lake; two sisters, Judie (Gary) Klund of Cumberland and Jan (Dave) Allan of Hudson and Spring Hill, Florida; five grandchildren, Bryce and Taylor Kessler, and Gavin, Konner, and Madie Sue Thompson; three fur babies, Auzzie, Abbie, and Amber; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, one brother, and mother-in-law Barbara Porter.
A gathering celebrating Mike’s life will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Gordon Town Hall with a service at noon. Pastor Joel Bacon will officiate. A committal service will be held for Mike at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
