Michael Strand

Michael W. Strand, 67, Spooner went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Two Harbors, Minnesota.
He was born January 16, 1954, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Edward and Dorothy Strand. Mike graduated from Spooner High School in 1972. He then joined the United States Marine Corp and was honorably discharged on February 2, 1978.
Mike loved his dog, Cindy, and his favorite holiday was Christmas. In many of his writings and notes throughout his 67 years he talked about his love of Jesus and God.
Mike is survived by his sisters, Janet (Dan) Ullom and Darlene (Gary) Graham; seven nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Marie.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
