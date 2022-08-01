Michael Henry Ryan

Michael Henry Ryan, 73, of Shell Lake, died July 29, 2022, at his home. He was born May 29, 1949, in Detroit, MI, to Henry and Patricia (Houle) Ryan.

Michael was a talented woodworker. He also enjoyed collecting stamps, comic books, coins and keeping his lawn in pristine condition.

