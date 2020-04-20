Michael Arceneaux, 58, Springbrook, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Rice Lake.
Mike was born on September 9, 1961, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to Ted and Kathryn (Herron) Arceneaux. He graduated with the Class of 1981 from Airline High School in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Mike was a gifted musician and could play many instruments, which included tuba, guitar, piano, bass guitar, and he also even tried the violin. While working as a mechanic, he was playing in a band when he realized that he just didn’t want to make music, he wanted to make music sound great. He left his mechanics job in 1983 and went into sound and production. In 1991, he started Adlib Sound and Production in Blanchard, Louisiana. He continued his passion until selling his business in 2015, as his health began to fail.
He then moved to Springbrook to be with his life partner, Theresa Peterson, and her family.
Mike shared his belief in God and placed God ahead of everything else he pursued or did. He would tinker with anything, but his favorites were cars, electronics, and woodworking, and he loved all the gadgets that went with it. Mike loved spending time with his family and friends, which would include cooking and eating food – except cheese!
After nine heart attacks and several surgeries in four years, his heart got weak and he struggled to fight on. He was a man that had so much love in him, and gave so much of it away, that he will be greatly missed by many. He has won his battle to be with Jesus and is no longer in daily pain.
Mike is survived by his life partner, Theresa Peterson of Springbrook; son, Elijah Arceneaux of Spooner; step-daughter, Teanna (T.J.) Stilwell of Hayward; sister, Cheryl (Dale) Robison of Bossier City, Louisiana; sister, Melissa (Jessie) Colston of Oil City, Louisiana; aunt, Lovey (Cotton) Brown; uncle, Danny Barnett; and several nieces and nephews.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; son, Andrew Arceneaux; and sister, Denise Leopoldo.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date.
Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
