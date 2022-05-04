Michael A. Ketchum, age 69, of Sarona, WI, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home.
Michael Anthony Ketchum was born June 2, 1952, in Woodstock, IL, the son of Morris and Carol Jean (Mercure) Ketchum. He was raised in McHenry, IL, and attended Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL, and Marion Central High School in Woodstock. After his graduation, Michael joined the U.S. Army on September 27, 1972, and served during the Vietnam War. While in service to his country, he earned the National Defense Service Medal and was designated a marksman with the M16. He was honorably discharged on September 20, 1974. Michael returned to Illinois, where he worked as an auto mechanic with his father at Morrie and Sons Inc. in McHenry. On August 15, 1981, Michael was joined in marriage to Billie A. Barton at the family home. Michael continued to work as a mechanic and then purchased the business from his father in the late 1980s. He would add a towing business, Ketchum Kar Karriers, to the services they offered. Michael and Billie moved to Sarona, WI, in early 2000s and Michael would work for Ace Hardware in Rice Lake for a time before fully retiring. Michael enjoyed deer hunting with a bow, crossbow or rifle, working projects on his land, riding his ATV and participating in car shows with his 1956 Chevy. Michael was a very kind and helpful person to everyone he met.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.