Merten Zillmer

Merten Lee Zillmer, 86, of Shell Lake passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Merten was born on August 28, 1934, in the town of Sarona, Washburn County, Wisconsin, the son of Herman and Florence (Holman) Zillmer. He graduated from Shell Lake High School. In 1956 Merten married Peggie Lester, and they had five children.

He farmed in Shell Lake and worked for the Shell Lake Co-op, Arrow Building Center, and Superior Telegram, retiring in 1992.

He also enjoyed gardening and served in the National Guard for six years.

Merten is survived by his children, Wendy Axelsen, Ricky (Nancy) Zillmer, Lori (Delray) Melton, and Chris (Mary) Zillmer; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Zillmer; and sisters, Ardith (Dicky) Lester, Clarice Zillmer, and Karen (John) Brickman.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggie; his parents, Herman and Florence; daughter, Nancy Jo Lloyd; brothers, Manly and Alan; sister, Donna; and son-in-law, Steve Axelsen.

Spooner Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be left for Merton’s family at www.brantley-nelsonchapels.com.

