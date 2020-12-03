Merten Zillmer

Merten Lee Zillmer, 86, of Shell Lake passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.
Merten was born on August 28, 1934, in the town of Sarona, Washburn County, Wisconsin, the son of Herman and Florence (Holman) Zillmer. He graduated from Shell Lake High School. In 1956 Merten married Peggie Lester, and they had five children.
He farmed in Shell Lake and worked for the Shell Lake Co-op, Arrow Building Center, and Superior Telegram, retiring in 1992.
He also enjoyed gardening and served in the National Guard for six years.
Merten is survived by his children, Wendy Axelsen, Ricky (Nancy) Zillmer, Lori (Delray) Melton, and Chris (Mary) Zillmer; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Zillmer; and sisters, Ardith (Dicky) Lester, Clarice Zillmer, and Karen (John) Brickman.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggie; his parents, Herman and Florence; daughter, Nancy Jo Lloyd; brothers, Manly and Alan; sister, Donna; and son-in-law, Steve Axelsen.
Spooner Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be left for Merton’s family at www.brantley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.