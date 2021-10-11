Merle Loyd Wilber, 86, of Webster, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Merle was born April 13, 1935, in Crandon to Ernest and Norma (Kendley) Wilber. He served in the Marine Corps and was stationed in Camp Pendleton during the Korean War. On September 23, 1961, Merle was united in marriage to Sharon Shoquist, and the couple went on to have three children.
Merle enjoyed hunting, archery, and fishing and had extensive knowledge of older cars. He went hunting in Wisconsin, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana, and has gone fishing in British Colombia. He liked listening to music, his favorite being older country and western, especially the song “Elvira.” He also loved to watch old Western movies and TV shows. Merle’s sobriety of over 40 years was very important to him. Merle loved his family and had many friends.
Merle is survived by is wife of 60 years, Sharon; children, Marla (Mike) Backer, Jeffery Wilber, and Jenna (Kevin) Matthys; grandchildren, Tori Wilber, Sage Backer, and Kaia Backer; siblings, Shirley, Hazel, and Clinton; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Marian, Blanche, Floyd, Clyde, Roy, Glen, Anita, Gene, Gordon, and Nelda.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Spooner Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the Earl Cemetery following the service.
