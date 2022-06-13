...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Burnett, Washburn,
Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to northeast winds off Lake Superior,
locations along the shoreline for Douglas, Bayfield, and Ashland
counties won't see as high of heat index values as areas in the
southern parts of the counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Melvin Edgar Thompson, age 77, of Minong, WI, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Spooner Health.
Mel was born August 8, 1944, in Eau Claire, WI, to parents Edgar and Delores (Flach) Thompson. Mel graduated from Eau Claire High School and joined the Air Force. After serving 4 years in the military, Mel came home and went to college in Eau Claire, where he received his bachelor’s degree in geography. He then transferred to Superior, where he met the love of his life, Joeann Koblich. Mel began working in Superior before moving to Minong with Joann. Mel and Joeann got married on January 27, 1979, in Iowa. The couple ran Glen’s Resort in Minong for over 40 years. Mel was also a sheet metal worker through Local 10 for many years.
