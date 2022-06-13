Melvin Edgar Thompson, age 77, of Minong, WI, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Spooner Health.

Mel was born August 8, 1944, in Eau Claire, WI, to parents Edgar and Delores (Flach) Thompson. Mel graduated from Eau Claire High School and joined the Air Force. After serving 4 years in the military, Mel came home and went to college in Eau Claire, where he received his bachelor’s degree in geography. He then transferred to Superior, where he met the love of his life, Joeann Koblich. Mel began working in Superior before moving to Minong with Joann. Mel and Joeann got married on January 27, 1979, in Iowa. The couple ran Glen’s Resort in Minong for over 40 years. Mel was also a sheet metal worker through Local 10 for many years.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments