May Olson
May Manearva (Harmon) Olson, 90, of Spooner, passed away on November 11, 2020, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home.

May was born on April 10, 1930, in the town of Casey, Washburn County, Wisconsin, to Foster and Iva (Swonger) Harmon. On August 2, 1948, May married Anton Olson in Pine City, Minnesota. May was a housewife and homemaker.

She is survived by one son, Alfred of Haugen; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for May’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

