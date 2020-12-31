Maxine Schorn

Maxine L. Schorn, 98, Trego, died on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center, Spooner.
Maxine was born on July 24, 1922, to Roy Jones Sr. and Myna Jones (nee Hill) in St. Paul. Shortly after, the Jones family moved to Lake City, Minnesota, where Maxine and her siblings grew up. She graduated Lincoln High School in 1940, and it was around that time she met Marvin Wegner. They married in 1942 and had one son, Mark.
The couple parted ways in 1963, and in 1966 Maxine married for a second time to William “Bill” Schorn. Bill retired in 1975, at which time they moved permanently to their cabin on the Namekagen River in Trego, which they had purchased in 1968.
Bill passed in 1996, and Maxine continued to live in their beloved home. Over the years, Maxine stayed busy with her many hobbies, which included gardening, yard work, bird watching, reading, writing letters to her family, and her houseful of plants. She loved her church, St. Alban’s, and loved attending Mass, baking for their social events, and was often chosen to read Bible verses aloud. She also donated her time to various local charities.
In 2017 Maxine moved to Maple Ridge. Maxine enjoyed her new community and made the most of her time there. She participated in many activities on a regular basis, and one of her highlights of her time there was being named Maple Ridge Rodeo Queen and riding in the parade.
Maxine is survived by her son, Mark Wegner (wife, Doriann); her brother, Roy Jones Jr. of St. Paul; sister, Jeanette Smith of Tucson, Arizona; three granddaughters, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Kathy Shattuck.
Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and two of her sisters, Mary Jones and Margaret Smith.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service for Maxine is being postponed until later in the year.
