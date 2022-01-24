Maryann Amacher

Maryann L. Amacher, age 75, of Sarona, Wisconsin, previously of Tonka Bay, Minnesota, passed away January 20, 2022. She is reunited in heaven with beloved husband Paul E. Amacher, parents George and Loraine Lansing, brother-in-law Stan Amacher, and sister-in-law Pat Amacher.

Maryann was a Northwestern Bell career employee. Following retirement, she joined MLT travel, which allowed her to pursue her great love of travel. She was a member of Hunt Hill Audubon Society in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

She is survived by daughters, Tracy (Mark) Lamont, Stacy (Peter) Wannarka, and stepdaughter Melissa (Kirk) Schauer; stepsons, Chuck (Alicia) Amacher and Gerrit Amacher; grandchildren, Brianna (Brady) Bolin, Taylor DePauw, Shelby Lamont, Logan Aagard, Natalie Lamont, Jakob Lamont, and McKenzie and Jameson Amacher; and great-grandson, Gideon Bolin.

Visitation will be at Huber Funeral Home in Excelsior on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2 p.m. Service at 3:30 p.m., light refreshment to follow. www.huberfunerals.com 952.474.9595.

