Mary Wisner

Mary “Toots” Arlene Wisner (Bronkema) of Trego passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Mary was born in Spooner on July 13, 1938, to Maxwell and Molley (Loresch) Bronkema. She later moved to Chicago, where she finished the 11th grade in Chicago, then stayed at home taking care of her younger siblings.
In 1941 she met her husband of 61 years, Glenn Wisner. Mary and Glenn then moved to Spooner in 1972. Mary worked at Ventures in Spooner for 21 years, then went on to work at a couple of taverns in the area, for something to keep her busy. Mary enjoyed visiting with people, fishing, and taking care of her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by three sons, Brent (Cathy) Wisner of Trego, Bryan (Jocelyn) Wisner of Winter, and Duane Wisner of Rice Lake; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and two brothers, Jene Bronkema of Dixon, Illinois, and John Bronkema of Cicero, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Deborah Bruce; her granddaughter, Ashley Ann Wisner; two brothers, William and Norman Bronkema; and two sisters, Cheryl Bauer and Rose (Meyer) Santas.
A memorial service will be held for Mary at Spooner Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ben Kidder officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Mary’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
