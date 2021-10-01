Mary Ann Louise West, 91, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and a longtime resident of Sarona passed away September 17, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center on her wedding anniversary.

Mary was born June 6, 1930, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to John and Meta (Roawe) Kadlec. She married Warren Weber West on September 17, 1949, in Pine City, Minnesota. Mary worked for many years at their farm.

Mary is survived by daughter, Linda West of Cheyenne; son, Sam (Vicky) West of Sarona, Wisconsin; sister, Irene Byerly of Hayward, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jake, Cara, Erin, and Jody.

Mary is preceded by husband, Warren West; siblings, Ester Yennrejczyk, Elmer Kadlec, and Clarence Kadlec.

Donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Sarona Methodist Church.

A memorial services will be held at Sarona Methodist Church at a later date with Interment to follow at the Sarona Cemetery.

Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.

