Mary Tomasiak

Mary Louise Tomasiak, 89, of Shell Lake died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center, De Pere.
She was born on June 4, 1930, in Chicago to Walter and Mary (Wresch) Wennerberg. Mary was a longtime resident of Shell Lake and a member of United Methodist Church.
Mary graduated from Waller High School, Chicago, in 1947 and Wesley Memorial School of Nursing, Class R, 1948, (Northwestern University). Mary worked over 40 years as a registered nurse (RN) and Director of Nurses at the Shell Lake Hospital/Indianhead Medical Center. Later she served as the department head of Surgery, Emergency and Materials Management, then as a PM Supervisor at the Spooner Nursing Home.
Mary was very involved with the community, serving as a board member of the Sisters of Sorrowful Mothers in Milwaukee and a board member at the Terraceview Living Center.
She was married on May 23,1953, to Joseph Tomasiak, who preceded her in death on January 5, 1999.
Traveling was something Mary loved. She attended two Summer Olympics – Montreal, Quebec, and Los Angeles, California, and traveled to China with her friends Kay and Larry Margraf, to mention a few of her adventures. She loved working in her flower gardens, grew African violets, knitted afghans, and was particularly interested in researching family history and spending time with family and friends. Mary loved her family deeply and took great joy in the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary K. Tomasiak, De Pere; son, Jim (Kathy) Tomasiak, Springboro, Ohio; granddaughter, Shelby Tomasiak, Springboro, Ohio; brother, Charles (Gloria) Wennerberg, Arlington Heights, Illinois; sister–in-law, Gloria Tomasiak, Chesterfield, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Tomasiak; parents, Walter and Mary Wennerberg, Shell Lake; in-laws, Joseph and Kathryn Tomasiak, Shell Lake; sister-in-law, Mary (Lawrence) Bergseng, New Richmond; brother–in-law, John Tomasiak, Spooner; and brother–in-law, “Babe” Walter Tomasiak, Chesterfield, Missouri.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Shell Lake United Methodist Church, Rev. Jean Waldron officiating. Burial will be in Shell Lake Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center, De Pere.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
