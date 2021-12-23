Mary A. Morton, 78, a resident of Shell Lake, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Mary was born in Logan, West Virginia, on March 1, 1943, to Golden and Kathleen Spencer.

She is survived by her children, Cecil (Sandi), Glen, Patricia (David), Paul, Allen, Sharon (Eddie), and Loretta; her grandchildren, Samantha, Sabrina, Andrew, Shawn, Scott, Rachel, Spencer, April, Jesse, and Jeremy; her great-grandchildren, Levi Leo, Skylar and Addison; sister- in- law, Reba; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, David; parents, Golden and Kathleen; and her brother, Johnny.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec .23, 2021, at Bohemian Cemetery in Haugen.

Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.

