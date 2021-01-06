Mary Lewis

Mary J. Lewis, 74, of Spooner passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Mary Jean Lewis was born on August 15, 1946, in Rensselaer, Indiana, the daughter of Alfred and Mary Jane Rice. She was raised in Indiana and graduated from high school in 1964.
Mary was joined in marriage to Wayne Lewis in 1965 and started a family in 1966. They lived in Gary, Indiana, where they operated A&W Motors, a car dealership. Mary loved to cook, and that led her to work for several restaurants in Indiana.
She moved to Spooner for a brief time and then moved to Cuba, Missouri. She then moved back to northern Wisconsin where she could be closer to her family that she dearly loved.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Sanda Lewis of Webster and Sandra Phelps of Gary, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Alfred Rice; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Wayne Lewis Jr.; two sisters; two brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned for Mary at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
